Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition release date confirmed

Last month we reported that Oddworld: Soulstorm is getting an Enhanced Edition and it's supposed to arrive in late November. Now, the concrete date has finally been confirmed.

Earlier Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants announced that this enhanced version of their action platformer will launch on November 30, 2021. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Epic Games Store). For those who already own Soulstorm, you'll receive the Enhanced Edition as a free update.

As for the new content, a separate challenge game mode that players can experience from the Enhanced Edition once completing the main game, has been introduced as below, according to the press release:

"Xbox players will go hands-on with Vykkers Labs, a throwback to classic Oddworld 2.5D gameplay featuring short puzzle-filled levels". And, "PlayStation and Epic Games Store players will experience Toby's Escape. Like Vykkers, it is a throwback to classic Oddworld gaming with short puzzle-filled levels to master. The new content is a separate challenge game mode, which can be accessed via the main menu once you complete the game.