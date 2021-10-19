Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is coming next month

HQ

Via a press release, developer Oddworld Inhabitants announced that the action platformer Oddworld: Soulstorm is getting an Enhanced Edition, which will soon arrive on all Xbox and PlayStation consoles and Epic Games Store in late November.

This enhanced edition not only features improvements in regard to gameplay mechanics, it also adds new motion code and additional content along with all previous released updates.

For Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One, there are Collector Edition and Day One Edition physical versions, and both are already available for pre-order. According to Oddworld Inhabitants, "fans who pre-order the Day One Edition or Collector's Edition at participating retailers will also get access to the game's Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook".

The Day One Edition features:





A collectible metal case.



The Collector's Edition contains: