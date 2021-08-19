Oddworld: Soulstorm confirmed for Xbox

HQ

The Oddworld series started off as a PlayStation exclusive back in 1997 but went an Xbox exclusive after that with Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee and Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - before it went mostly PlayStation again with Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty and Oddworld: Soulstorm.

The latter was released back in April for PlayStation 4 and 5, but writings were on the wall early that this was a time exclusive title, and sure enough. Oddworld Inhabitants has just revealed the teaser below where good ol' Abe has discovered something, opens it up and is met but a green light and the Xbox start-up sound. The trailer ends with Abe saying: "They've always known you would come..."

We still don't know when it'll be released for Xbox or if there will be anything new in this version, but at least it's coming. You can check out our review of the PlayStation 5 version here.