Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld: Soulstorm confirmed for Switch

Nintendo gamers can enjoy the Oddtimized Edition.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Oddworld: Soulstorm suffered from quite a rough launch last year as a time exclusive for PC and Playstation with a PS Plus deal in place, something the developers previously have said was "disastrous" for the studio. Later on it was also released for Xbox and now it's time for a new audience to discover the quirky adventure.

Oddworld: Soulstorm has been announced for Switch and will be published on the format by Microids, who says this about the new version:

"Optimized for Nintendo Switch to take advantage of the platform's unique features, this version features the same amazing Soulstorm gameplay currently found on the other platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store), with a delightful Switch flavor!"

Two editions will be offered, one Limited Oddition which comes with a collectible metal case offering 24 cartridge slots including 3 art prints. If you want to go big, there's also a Collector's Oddition giving you all of this:


  • A Unique Collector's Box

  • Oddworld: Soulstorm's standard edition for Nintendo Switch

  • A collectible metal case with 24 cartridge slots

  • An exclusive 9-inch (22 cm) silver figurine of Abe, Mudokon hero

  • A premium 160-page artbook by Pix'n Love Publishing

  • An exclusive Mining Company keychain

  • Three art prints

  • Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers

  • Abe's hand tattoo

No release date for the Switch version has been confirmed yet, but the pre-orders have started now and a video from these new editions can be found below.

HQ
Oddworld: Soulstorm

Related texts

0
Oddworld: SoulstormScore

Oddworld: Soulstorm
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Abe's back, in a "big visual and cinematic" remake of the 1998 original Abe's Exoddus.



Loading next content