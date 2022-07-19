Oddworld: Soulstorm confirmed for Switch

HQ

Oddworld: Soulstorm suffered from quite a rough launch last year as a time exclusive for PC and Playstation with a PS Plus deal in place, something the developers previously have said was "disastrous" for the studio. Later on it was also released for Xbox and now it's time for a new audience to discover the quirky adventure.

Oddworld: Soulstorm has been announced for Switch and will be published on the format by Microids, who says this about the new version:

"Optimized for Nintendo Switch to take advantage of the platform's unique features, this version features the same amazing Soulstorm gameplay currently found on the other platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store), with a delightful Switch flavor!"

Two editions will be offered, one Limited Oddition which comes with a collectible metal case offering 24 cartridge slots including 3 art prints. If you want to go big, there's also a Collector's Oddition giving you all of this:



A Unique Collector's Box



Oddworld: Soulstorm's standard edition for Nintendo Switch



A collectible metal case with 24 cartridge slots



An exclusive 9-inch (22 cm) silver figurine of Abe, Mudokon hero



A premium 160-page artbook by Pix'n Love Publishing



An exclusive Mining Company keychain



Three art prints



Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers



Abe's hand tattoo



No release date for the Switch version has been confirmed yet, but the pre-orders have started now and a video from these new editions can be found below.