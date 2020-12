You're watching Advertisements

Cities: Skylines could've been yours for free on PC up until 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET today, but it's now too late to take advantage of the offer. The good news is that another good game has taken its place.

Epic Games has decided to give us a taste of the weird things that await us in Oddworld: Soulstorm next year by offering the PC version of Oddworld: New'n'Tasty for free on the Epic Games Store until until 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET tomorrow, so grab this cool remake while you can.