Oddworld: Abe's Origins art book now available for sale

Oddworld: Soulstorm might be coming out later this year, but if you're too excited to wait then the newly released crowdfunded artbook Oddworld: Abe's Origins should keep you entertained.

From a content perspective, the book is a must-have for any obsessed fan of the beloved cult series. Officially licensed and endorsed by the original developers at Oddworld Inhabitants, Abe's Origins features a whopping 288 pages of content on the weird, creepy, and wonderful universe, with artwork from not just all the main games in the series, but also the upcoming Soulstorm and even the unreleased titles like Hand of Odd and Munch's Exoddus, for a huge glimpse at what we couldn't play.

If the detailed sketches, concept art, and graphics aren't enough then the original and phenomenally huge 16,000-word interview with series founder Lorne Lanning should sweeten the deal, which was apparently taken from over eight hours. There are also a ton of included essays for added context and analysis on pretty much everything about Oddworld, like the lands and creature designs to boot.

The book weighs about 1.7kg, with a premium hardcover, uncoated 170gsm matte art paper, and an embossed gold foil cover logo as well as spine text. No wonder fans flocked to the Kickstarter page when it was announced, successfully funding it in just 48 hours.

You can purchase the book itself from Indie By Design for £40, and there are also various £10 bookmarks available to help you keep track of your reading.

