Odders Lab tells us how the Meta Quest 3S will impact the VR scene

Virtual reality has always been a strange technology. For a long while it was locked behind a very challenging to access technological requirement and steep price points too, but over the years and thanks in part to headsets like the Quest devices, VR has become much more accessible. But this doesn't mean that it's the next great step forward for immersive gaming, for example. In fact, we tend to only see a handful of VR games debuting on a regular basis, but developer Odders Lab thinks this will change for the better now that the Meta Quest 3S is here.

Speaking with Odders Lab's Nuria Sierra Gallego at Gamelab, we asked about how she currently sees the VR landscape.

"Well, I think that the big point was the Quest 3S was an amazing product and was a really, really important point for us also, and I think the industry is going to move a lot after this improvement."

We then asked if Odders Lab will continue to offer up mainly sports games or if it has plans to explore other genres and ideas too, Sierra Gallego told us.

"No, no, of course. We want people to have a great experience beyond the reality. So we don't want to only focus on fitness games, also on different games. Well, today we have a surprise. Today we have a new game that is Make It Stable. It's in, well, in Meta platform and it's for free, so you can try it."

As for what Make It Stable is, this is essentially Jenga in reverse, and you can check it out on Meta Quest systems today. You can also see the full interview with Odders Lab below for more about VR and their current and future projects.