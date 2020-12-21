Odd Tales now owns The Last Night's publishing rights

You're watching Advertisements

If you have a good memory, you might remember The Last Night as the cyberpunk game revealed during E3 2017. We didn't hear much about it since then, but we just learned that something major happened.

Odd Tales were supposed to be The Last Night's developer and Raw Fury was expected to publish it, but according the publisher's website, it seems like it won't be the case:

"Two years ago, Raw Fury and Odd Tales agreed to part ways on The Last Night. We've now finalized an arrangement that gives full publishing rights for The Last Night back to Odd Tales, who will handle the game exclusively going forward. We wish the team at Odd Tales all the best in their future endeavours."

No further details have been shared about the deal, but let's hope that Odd Tales will show us more about The Last Night next year.