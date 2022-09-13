Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The King of Fighters XV

Oda-san is proud to live in the new golden age of fighting games

The designer of King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown talks about how he has experienced the evolution of the genre in recent years.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We have already told you about the interview we had the pleasure of conducting with Yasuyuki Oda at Gamescom over the past few days. Together with him we reflect on the amount of content and moves KoF XV has, as well as its 53 fighters.

We also reminisced about old anecdotes with a smile on our faces, such as the time when the rumour that Nakoruru version Kamui would be the new fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and not Terry Bogard.

HQ

And as well as talking about the past and present of fighting games, Yasuyuki Oda is also excited to think about the near future, feeling that the genre is more popular and vibrant than ever in a new golden age:

"I definitely agree [that we're living a new golden era]. I think it all started around the era of Street Fighter IV and it just kind of built up year after year, after year, and after that with a lot of different genres and interesting games, and interesting communities around the world. I was a little bit worried obviously when COVID hit, like, I was wondering how it would affect it and obviously did have an effect, but especially this month's Evo, you know, we get to finally have a big international tournament together, so I really do think that next year is going to be even crazier."

Related texts



Loading next content