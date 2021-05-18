Oculus VP Hugo Barra has left Facebook

You're watching Advertisements

The VP of Facebook Virtual Reality Labs and partnerships for Oculus and Facebook, Hugo Barra has left the company after working there for over four years, overseeing the launch of several Oculus headsets including the most recent Oculus Quest 2 along the way.

Revealed in a Facebook post by Barra, the ex-VP states, "Some personal news: Today is my last day at Facebook Reality Labs, after 4 years working on projects that have been more exciting and more challenging than anything I've encountered in my career, with some of the brightest minds and kindest people I've ever had the pleasure to meet."

In the post, Barra also briefly touched on some of the new products that are being developed and will be launching after he has left the company. "I'm equally excited about what's yet to come, starting this year with the launch of Facebook's smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, which will begin connecting the dots from today's VR headsets to tomorrow's AR glasses," said Barra.

The smart glasses from Facebook don't have an official release date or window just yet, but they are expected to be arriving sometime this year.

As for where the future will take Barra, he mentioned in the post that he will be leaving the consumer tech space, and will instead be trying "something completely different - to dive into the deep unknown (for me) and explore the healthcare technology space" , and that he is "looking forward to sharing more soon!"

No word has been revealed just yet as to who will be taking Barra's position at Oculus and Facebook.