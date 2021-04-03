Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Oculus Quest 2 has outsold all other Oculus headsets combined

The headset is doing well among consumers.

It has been reported in a video interview with Bloomberg that the Oculus Quest 2 has already outsold every other Oculus headset combined. The information comes from Andrew Bosworth, VP of augmented and virtual reality at Facebook, who said, "Oculus Quest 2, in just a few months on the market, has outsold not just its predecessor but all of its predecessors combined."

We've seen information showcasing the success of the Oculus Quest 2 for quite some time now, most recently that it has become the most popular VR headset on Steam, but this information shows just how well the wireless device is doing.

The headset of which we reviewed is a more mainstream approach to virtual reality and comes with a respectable £299 price tag. Compared to the more powerful VR headsets currently available, this pricing makes it a steal, especially since you can play games at up to 120Hz thanks to a recent update.

