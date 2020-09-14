Oculus Quest 2 confirmed early, full reveal due this week

You're watching Advertisements

It was supposed to be announced this Wednesday during Facebook Connect, yet two videos that have appeared on YouTube ahead of time have confirmed the existence of the Quest 2, the next headset from Facebook-owned VR specialists Oculus.

The first Oculus Quest was the company's first all-in-one VR headset that didn't require a powerful computer to work, and its successor looks like it's going to bring a number of notable improvements to the table while at the same time offering the same wire-free VR experience.

According to the two trailers, linked above, the new headset will be more streamlined, smaller, and lighter than its predecessor, and there's a new touch strap that looks easy to adjust for comfort.

In terms of the lenses and resolution, we're getting almost 2K per eye, that's more than 50% more pixels than the original Quest, making it "the highest resolution headset we've ever made".

The Quest 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR-2, and it'll come with 6GB of RAM (although it didn't mention which type), and 256 GB storage (at least in one model, although it sounds like there'll be more affordable alternatives). We were also promised 3D positional audio that should add to the sense of in-game immersion.

Finally, a word on the controllers, as the trailers confirm "updated ergonomics" for added comfort, and we're also going to be able to ditch them at some point and use our own hands directly, at least in certain apps. The headset will also utilise the Oculus Link, which lets you connect to a VR-ready desktop and play games that the Quest 2 wouldn't normally be able to handle on its own.

Facebook Connect is due to take place on Wednesday, September 16, so stay tuned for more details from Facebook about the Oculus Quest 2.

Thanks, Wccftech.