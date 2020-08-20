Oculus is merging its accounts with Facebook

You're watching Advertisements

Starting in October, all those who pick up an Oculus VR headset will need to have a Facebook profile in order to access online services, and all existing accounts that don't make the switch will be deactivated by 2023.

In January 2023, support for current Oculus accounts will officially come to a close, and even if it will be possible to continue using your device, it seems like not all the functions currently available will remain active for users who haven't made the switch.

Although social media is very popular and almost everyone has a Facebook account, it will be interesting to see how this news is received by the small percentage of users who don't yet have (and don't want) a profile on the popular social media platform created by Mark Zuckerberg. As you can imagine, there is a fair amount of outrage from those annoyed that an initial promise that there would never be Facebook integration is now being ignored. Whether that will be enough to change minds at Facebook HQ is another matter altogether.

For more details on the switch and how it might impact you, simply head over to the official Oculus blog for all the latest.