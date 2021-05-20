Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Oculus Air Link now supports wireless PC VR games at 120Hz

The update to enable the feature on Oculus Quest 2 headsets surprise released yesterday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Oculus first announced the Air Link feature last month, a feature that allows Oculus Quest 2 units to wirelessly play PC VR games on their headset through Wi-Fi. The feature first arrived in Experimental mode last month, but Oculus also promised that we would soon be able to use the feature in glorious 120Hz, they just never set a date for when it would arrive.

However, the recent v29 update that went live a few days ago actually surprisingly launched this feature, meaning from right now, you can play PC VR games on your Oculus Quest 2 headset in 120Hz with a wireless connection.

It was first noticed by the Reddit user Gustavo2nd, and was confirmed by UploadVR, who has stated that the feature "worked very well" and offered "a very smooth experience playing PC VR games."

If you want to check out our thoughts on the Oculus Quest 2 headset, you can be sure to read our review here.

Oculus Air Link now supports wireless PC VR games at 120Hz


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy