Oculus Air Link now supports wireless PC VR games at 120Hz

You're watching Advertisements

Oculus first announced the Air Link feature last month, a feature that allows Oculus Quest 2 units to wirelessly play PC VR games on their headset through Wi-Fi. The feature first arrived in Experimental mode last month, but Oculus also promised that we would soon be able to use the feature in glorious 120Hz, they just never set a date for when it would arrive.

However, the recent v29 update that went live a few days ago actually surprisingly launched this feature, meaning from right now, you can play PC VR games on your Oculus Quest 2 headset in 120Hz with a wireless connection.

It was first noticed by the Reddit user Gustavo2nd, and was confirmed by UploadVR, who has stated that the feature "worked very well" and offered "a very smooth experience playing PC VR games."

If you want to check out our thoughts on the Oculus Quest 2 headset, you can be sure to read our review here.