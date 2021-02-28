Octopath Traveller has surpassed 2.5 million sales

You're watching Advertisements

After whetting our appetites for the upcoming Project Triangle Strategy, Square Enix has revealed that the previously released Octopath Traveller has shifted 2.5 million units.

The HD-2D game achieved the milestone of 2 million copies last March, which means that it has generated a further 500,000 sales over the last year. The game was originally released in 2018 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, but it later arrived on PC and Google Stadia.

Recently, we were able to get our hands on the Nintendo eShop demo for Project Triangle Strategy. You can read our first impressions here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.