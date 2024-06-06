Octopath Traveler, The Callisto Protocol, Still Wakes the Deep and more come to Game Pass

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Earlier today, Alberto shared the news that Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II finally have been added to Game Pass on Cloud, PC and Xbox, but those are obviously not the only games we're getting this firth half of June.
Microsoft has confirmed that at least (who knows what we'll get in Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase) four other games will be added to Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:
Some games will unfortunately also be removed from the service on the 15th of June: