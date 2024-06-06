Octopath Traveler, The Callisto Protocol, Still Wakes the Deep and more come to Game Pass

HQ

Earlier today, Alberto shared the news that Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II finally have been added to Game Pass on Cloud, PC and Xbox, but those are obviously not the only games we're getting this firth half of June.

Microsoft has confirmed that at least (who knows what we'll get in Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase) four other games will be added to Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:



Depersonalization on PC the 12th of June



Isonzo on Cloud, PC and Xbox the 13th of June



The Callisto Protocol on Cloud, PC and Xbox the 13th of June



Still Wakes the Deep on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series the 18th of June



Some games will unfortunately also be removed from the service on the 15th of June: