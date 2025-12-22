Octopath Traveler series has now passed 6 million copies sold

HQ

The first HD 2D game released by Square Enix was Octopath Traveller, which quickly proved that there was a lot of interest in more classic role-playing games. The game was designed to mimic the look and feel (through nostalgic glasses) of games on the Mega Drive and Super Nintendo, and became such a huge success that HD 2D became a concept.

Since then, we have been able to enjoy Triangle Strategy, Live A Live, and Dragon Quest III HD‑2D Remake, among others, all of which were created with HD 2D. Octopath Traveller has also spawned two full-fledged sequels and a mobile spinoff - and apparently, these have also sold well.

The series' official social media account has now announced that the games have sold over six million copies in total. Square Enix thanks all gamers and reminds them that the first two games are currently available at a significant discount.

Octopath Traveler 0 was released just this month, and if you want to read what we thought of it, you can find our review here.