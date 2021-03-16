Octopath Traveler, Nier Automata and Yakuza 6 heading to Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft started this week strong with a bunch of exciting news and a headset review yesterday, so why not continue delivering great news?

The American giant has announced the line-up of Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of March, and Star Wars: Squadrons, Undertale and Outriders aren't the only great games coming to the already fantastic service. One that is sure to make many hearts explode with joy is that Octopath Traveler is finally launching on Xbox One, and even directly on Xbox Game Pass. Anyway, here's the entire list of what we can look forward to through April 1:



Undertale for PC, Xbox and Cloud today



Empire of Sin for PC, Xbox and Cloud on March 18



Nier: Automata for PC on March 18



Star Wars: Squadrons for Xbox on March 18



Torchlight III for PC on March 18



Genesis Noir for PC and Xbox on March 25



Octopath Traveler for PC and Xbox on March 25



Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition for PC on March 25



Supraland for PC on March 25



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life for PC, Xbox and Cloud on March 25



Narita Boy for PC, Xbox and Cloud on March 30



Outriders for Xbox and Cloud on April 1



What makes the line-up even better is that only three games will leave Xbox Game Pass on March 31: