Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Octopath Traveler, Nier Automata and Yakuza 6 heading to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft and Square Enix are becoming best friends as two anticipated games will launch directly on the service.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft started this week strong with a bunch of exciting news and a headset review yesterday, so why not continue delivering great news?

The American giant has announced the line-up of Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of March, and Star Wars: Squadrons, Undertale and Outriders aren't the only great games coming to the already fantastic service. One that is sure to make many hearts explode with joy is that Octopath Traveler is finally launching on Xbox One, and even directly on Xbox Game Pass. Anyway, here's the entire list of what we can look forward to through April 1:


  • Undertale for PC, Xbox and Cloud today

  • Empire of Sin for PC, Xbox and Cloud on March 18

  • Nier: Automata for PC on March 18

  • Star Wars: Squadrons for Xbox on March 18

  • Torchlight III for PC on March 18

  • Genesis Noir for PC and Xbox on March 25

  • Octopath Traveler for PC and Xbox on March 25

  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition for PC on March 25

  • Supraland for PC on March 25

  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life for PC, Xbox and Cloud on March 25

  • Narita Boy for PC, Xbox and Cloud on March 30

  • Outriders for Xbox and Cloud on April 1

What makes the line-up even better is that only three games will leave Xbox Game Pass on March 31:


  • Hyperdot from PC and Xbox

  • Journey to the Savage Planet from Xbox

  • Machinarium from PC

Octopath Traveler, Nier Automata and Yakuza 6 heading to Xbox Game Pass


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy