Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler goes mysteriously missing from the Nintendo Switch store

This is reportedly due to a change in the game's publisher.

One of the most acclaimed RPGs in recent memory has mysteriously disappeared from the Nintendo Switch store. At the time of writing, Octopath Traveller is currently unavailable for purchase and eager new buyers will sadly have to look elsewhere - for now.

The reason is said to be the change of publisher, which Gematsu was quick to note. The license for Octopath Traveler has been passed onto developer Square Enix, and a theory that has been put forward it is now looking at the finer details as well as a delayed release on PlayStation. Hopefully, things will return to their proper order soon.

Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler (PC)Score

Octopath Traveler (PC)
REVIEW. Written by A. R. Teschner

"All its little careful details, beautiful visuals, and charming character moments are great ingredients that together make this feel like digital comfort food."

Octopath TravelerScore

Octopath Traveler
REVIEW. Written by Juan A. Fonseca

"There are some elements on display here that, at times, made us think that the baton had truly been passed on by the genre greats."



