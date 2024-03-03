Octopath Traveler goes mysteriously missing from the Nintendo Switch store

HQ

One of the most acclaimed RPGs in recent memory has mysteriously disappeared from the Nintendo Switch store. At the time of writing, Octopath Traveller is currently unavailable for purchase and eager new buyers will sadly have to look elsewhere - for now.

The reason is said to be the change of publisher, which Gematsu was quick to note. The license for Octopath Traveler has been passed onto developer Square Enix, and a theory that has been put forward it is now looking at the finer details as well as a delayed release on PlayStation. Hopefully, things will return to their proper order soon.