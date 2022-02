HQ

Via Twitter, publisher Square Enix has announced that Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, an HD-2D RPG mobile game, will launch in the west this summer.

As a prequel to the original Octopath Traveler, Champions of the Continent was released in October 2020 for Android and iOS in Japan, and the worldwide launch was set for 2022. Now with the release window being narrowed down, a Google Play Closed Beta is open for signing up.

Watch the new trailer below.