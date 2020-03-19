Octopath Traveler celebrates surpassing 2 million copies sold

It seems as though releasing a well made and highly entertaining classic JRPGs for an extremely popular console was a good idea. Who would've thought?

Nintendo recently revealed on Twitter that Octopath Traveler has now sold two million copies. That is, of course, quite a lot, and this is being celebrated in a very appropriate way - by slashing the price tag by 50% until April 2 - something that will likely increase the accumulated sales by a lot more.

We really enjoyed this gem when we played it (check out our review here), and can highly recommend it for all stranded JRPG-gamers in these corona times.