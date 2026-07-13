Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 launching for Switch 2 this autumn

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If you own a Switch 2 and have been eager to play Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II, today is a good day, at least if you live in Japan. That's because both games have now been released there as part of the Octopath Traveler Series 8th Anniversary Official Live Stream.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a little while in Europe, but they're coming pretty soon, and they'll launch in the West on October 1. Sadly, you won't be able to upgrade your Switch versions in any way, nor can you transfer save files between formats, but if you haven't played these adventures before, we highly recommend you take this opportunity.

Check out the trailer for the Switch 2 versions of these modern RPG classics below.