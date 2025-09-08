Octopath Traveler 0 is at least 100 hours long

HQ

In late July, Nintendo delivered a Direct stream dedicated to third-party games. One of the titles announced there was Octopath Traveler 0, an extensive rework of mobile gacha game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

This time, we get to create our own protagonist, who has a tragic background. He or she comes from the village of Wishvale, which has been destroyed in a huge fire. Your job will, of course, be to rebuild it, and therefore the arguably biggest playable new feature is a city builder. You will also be able to recruit up to 30 people to live in your village, eight of whom can accompany you on your adventures.

In a new Famitsu interview (translated via Reddit) with producer Hiroto Suzuki, he reveals more about the game, including its length. We learn that it takes roughly 100 hours to play through, and even more if you want to do side quests and other things. Incidentally, the story doesn't just revolve around rebuilding Wishvale, there's also revenge to be had (although we don't know against whom, but we assume it's related to the fire).

Octopath Traveler 0 premieres on December 4, so we expect to learn a lot more about it in the near future, not least at the Tokyo Game Show at the end of the month.