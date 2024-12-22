Octopath series surpasses 5 million copies sold worldwide

HQ

Octopath Traveler continues to perform well. The second installment reached one million copies sold (including digital sales) roughly three months after its release in February last year. And now, Square Enix has announced that the series as a whole has surpassed five million copies sold, including digital sales. Well deserved. To celebrate, the game's character designer, Rika Okazaki, has drawn a cheerful illustration of X, which you can see below.

To celebrate the milestone, both games are currently on sale on digital stores.