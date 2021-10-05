October's PS Now line-up is headlined by The Last of Us: Part II

HQ

With Xbox Game Pass rising to be the juggernaut that it now is, Sony appears to be focusing its attention much more heavily on its PS Now service. PS Now's October line-up is its strongest in months, as it's headlined by the critically acclaimed The Last of Us: Part II. This award-winning second chapter arrives just in time for Halloween and it will be available for subscribers to play until January 3, 2022.

This month's additions also include Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Desperados III, Fallout 76, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition , Yet Another Zombie Defense HD, and Amnesia: Collection. It should be noted that Victor Vran was previously available in Europe, but its coming to the service for all other regions for the first time this month.

