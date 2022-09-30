October's Games with Gold offering begs the question as to why the programme is still alive

HQ

Free games are always something we should celebrate, but that's been increasingly difficult to do over the past few years with Games with Gold, as Microsoft seems to put all its eggs into the Game Pass basket, leaving Games with Gold without a leg to stand on. And I say this as the offerings are usually very disappointing month after month, and October 2022 is a step up on this, as the service is no longer featuring Xbox 360-era titles, and therefore features just two games.

The two available games are Windbound, which will be around from October 1 until October 31, and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition, from October 16 to November 15.

While both games are likely enjoyable, when compared to what Sony is doing with PlayStation Plus Essential, and what Epic Games does with its free weekly titles, it's hard to see this offering as much to hammer home about.

Perhaps it would be better to sunset the service and just fully commit to Game Pass. What do you think?