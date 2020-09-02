You're watching Advertisements

Berlin-based indie studio October Night Games announced today that its horror game October Night Games is now fully funded on Kickstarter, but the campaign is still running until September 16. If you're curious about that game, you can give a try right now by playing a free demo on Steam over here.

The press release reveals: " In October Night Games, you play as cultists of two varieties: Either trying to save the world or serve it up to the Great Old Ones. Brew potions, scour the town for infernal ingredients, and conduct magic rituals to summon inscrutable entities. Meanwhile, you'll need to keep suspicious town folks and creeping monsters at bay.

Be everything from a witch to a mad monk, get your own dark familiar (and perhaps a minion or two), and when the Halloween full moon comes in 30 days, ensure your side is victorious in the eternal cosmic battle.

A game of many parts, October Night Games combines a procedurally generated narrative with strategy, social deduction, combat, and occult puzzles. You can play solo with AI, or online with up to five friends".

October Night Games is coming to Steam on October 15.