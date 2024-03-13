Ocio Global Import will be the exclusive distributor of Funbox Media products in Spain and Portugal

HQ

The company Ocio Global Import, founded in 2015, has become the exclusive distributor of Funbox Media in Spain and Portugal. Ocio Global Import is part of the CD Media SE group under the CD Media Iberia label, and is responsible for the distribution of well-known brands in the gaming world such as Next Level Racing, Thrustmaster, Hercules and Pixminds, as well as in the field of educational robotics and electronic toys with Microbric, Fischetechnik and Photon Education.

CD Media SE is one of the most important European distributors of software, gaming, toys and electronics with a presence in 17 countries such as Greece, Turkey, the Balkans, the Czech Republic, Portugal and Spain, among others. Within its expansion plan, the companies that are distributed either in all of them or in specific agreements per country are Nintendo, Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, 505 Games, Steel Series or Nacon.

Barry Hacth, Managing Director of Funbox Media said: "We are honoured and excited to be working with Ocio Global to bring our wide range of titles to the Iberian markets. Their talented team brings a wealth of experience and we look forward to growing this partnership in the years to come". Spiros Giamas, president of CD Media SE, commented: "The expansion of this partnership reflects the commitment of Ocio Global Import CD Media Iberia to offer a broad range of products to our customers in the regions we serve.