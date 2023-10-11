Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Ocean's Eleven prequel with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie still in the works

His job is just heist.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We all fell in love with the incredible duo of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in this year's Barbie, but the two won't be away from our screens for too long, as they're set to return together in an Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Jay Roach, the director behind Austin Powers, will be behind the camera. The film is set in the 1960s and when speaking to GamesRadar, producer Josey McNamara said they're "trying to do right by the franchise."

Some of the movies in the series are great, as we know, whereas others have left a lot to be desired. We're hoping this Robbie and Gosling team-up can bring about an entry in the former, but the idea certainly sounds intriguing to say the least.

Ocean's Eleven prequel with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie still in the works


Loading next content