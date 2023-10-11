Ocean's Eleven prequel with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie still in the works

HQ

We all fell in love with the incredible duo of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in this year's Barbie, but the two won't be away from our screens for too long, as they're set to return together in an Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Jay Roach, the director behind Austin Powers, will be behind the camera. The film is set in the 1960s and when speaking to GamesRadar, producer Josey McNamara said they're "trying to do right by the franchise."

Some of the movies in the series are great, as we know, whereas others have left a lot to be desired. We're hoping this Robbie and Gosling team-up can bring about an entry in the former, but the idea certainly sounds intriguing to say the least.