Hell is Us
      
      OceanGate submarine recreated as bejewelled bag by influencer

      Chic, or incredibly offensive? Only you can decide.

      I'm all for experimental fashion, but perhaps we should wait until more than a couple have years have passed before making a rhinestone bag recreating the submarine that imploded killing five people? Just a thought.

      It's not a thought that TikToker Emma Lauren Rhinestone Artist had, it seems. Known for stunning and creative projects, the influencer's most recent creation has landed her in a bit of hot water, as it's a rhinestone bag modelled after the OceanGate submarine (thanks, Dexerto).

      The bag was first announced in March 2024, and Lauren has been working on it for over a year, finally completing this mammoth project at the end of August this year. While some aren't pleased to see the OceanGate disaster being made into a rhinestone bag, others saw the humour in the project, even suggesting a controller as a bag charm.

      OceanGate submarine recreated as bejewelled bag by influencer
      Alamy Stock Photo
