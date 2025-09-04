OceanGate submarine recreated as bejewelled bag by influencer

HQ

I'm all for experimental fashion, but perhaps we should wait until more than a couple have years have passed before making a rhinestone bag recreating the submarine that imploded killing five people? Just a thought.

It's not a thought that TikToker Emma Lauren Rhinestone Artist had, it seems. Known for stunning and creative projects, the influencer's most recent creation has landed her in a bit of hot water, as it's a rhinestone bag modelled after the OceanGate submarine (thanks, Dexerto).

The bag was first announced in March 2024, and Lauren has been working on it for over a year, finally completing this mammoth project at the end of August this year. While some aren't pleased to see the OceanGate disaster being made into a rhinestone bag, others saw the humour in the project, even suggesting a controller as a bag charm.

Alamy Stock Photo

