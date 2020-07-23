Obsidian's next big RPG revealed as Avowed

You're watching Advertisements

Obsidian Entertainment has taken a step forward as one of Microsoft's big first-party studios with the reveal of its next major project, a fantasy RPG called Avowed. Given the studio's pedigree, that's an announcement we can get behind, even if the trailer didn't give that much away.

During the presentation, which happened this evening as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, we saw a CGI trailer that gave us what could have been a glimpse of gameplay, but that certainly confirmed a first-person perspective, purple rune-based magic, and a sword that glows in the dark. Nice.

After the reveal, head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, described Avowed as an "expansive" fantasy RPG that the studio pitched to MS when they became an Xbox studio. Apparently it's the game that they wanted to make.

Just like everything else revealed tonight, it's being built with Xbox Series X in mind. Check out the reveal trailer above.