Obsidian's Grounded gets free demo next month

Grounded is an upcoming action RPG from the highly acclaimed developer Obsidian Entertainment. With an interesting premise of one being shrunk into an ant-sized teen, everything suddenly seems so dangerous and the main premise is simple - survive the dangers of the backyard.

As you can imagine, this title has many intrigued. However, not everyone who wants to give it a try would want to attend the Xbox Insider plan (and even when joining, there was no guarantee that you get to play anyway), which was the only way to try this game before launch. Well, not anymore.

Obsidian Entertainment recently announced that it's decided to attend the Steam Game Festival and a free demo will be provided to let more players enjoy the single-player experience via this initiative.

"Starting June 9th and extending through June 14th, BOTH the Xbox Insider flight and Steam Game Festival will start, and you will be able to play a demo of Grounded!" Obsidian wrote in the post.

You still can choose to try the demo on Xbox Insider Program if you prefer. It's worth noting that this program "will be a first-come-first-serve, so not everyone who is an Insider will be able to play", as Obsidian pointed out.

Grounded is set to launch on July 28 for Game Preview / Steam Early Access.