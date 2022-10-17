Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout: New Vegas

Obsidian would "love" to make another Fallout game

The developer behind Fallout: New Vegas would welcome a chance to return to Bethesda's post-apocalyptic franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Many of you likely have pleasant memories about Obsidian Entertainment's foray into Bethesda's post-apocalyptic world with Fallout: New Vegas. The game, which debuted shortly after Fallout 3, brought a devastated and unique take on the City of Sin, and launched to a great reception from critics and fans alike, and yet never saw Obsidian getting a chance to continue its efforts in the wasteland.

But if the developer had the chance, would it welcome the opportunity to get back into Fallout? Speaking with DualShockers, co-founder of Obsidian, Feargus Urquhart has touched on the matter.

"Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it. There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise?' I hung around at Interplay for probably an extra year because I wanted to work on Fallout more. I love Fallout."

Considering Urquhart is interested in returning to the Fallout franchise, would this be something you'd like to see Obsidian taking another crack at, or would you prefer the team keep its focus on current and upcoming projects such as Pentiment, Grounded, The Outer Worlds 2, and Avowed?

Fallout: New Vegas

Related texts

0
Fallout: New VegasScore

Fallout: New Vegas
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

Bengt has ventured into the Mojave wastelands and brought back a review of one of the most anticipated titles of 2010 - Fallout: New Vegas.



Loading next content