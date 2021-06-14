LIVE
logo hd live | E3 2021 - Day 3 - Broadcast Pre-Show, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Indie Showcase and
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Avowed
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Obsidian will show more from Avowed "soon"

The studio is hard at work with The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded as well as Avowed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

A lot of the games Microsoft has announced during the last year was missing during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday, a couple of prominent ones being Everwild, Fable, Perfect Dark and Avowed. The latter is an open world RPG developed by Obsidian, which seems to be a really epic project.

Fortunately, it does not seem like we will have to wait an eternity to see Avowed next time, as Obsidian writes on Xbox Wire:

"For those who are wondering about Avowed, the team is hard at work making something we're sure fans of our games and the Pillars of Eternity universe are going to love. While we are not showing anything right now, we are looking forward to showing off what we have been working on soon."

Exactly when this "soon" is, is unknown. A reasonable guess would be at the German game show Gamescom in August though.

Avowed

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy