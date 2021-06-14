Obsidian will show more from Avowed "soon"

A lot of the games Microsoft has announced during the last year was missing during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday, a couple of prominent ones being Everwild, Fable, Perfect Dark and Avowed. The latter is an open world RPG developed by Obsidian, which seems to be a really epic project.

Fortunately, it does not seem like we will have to wait an eternity to see Avowed next time, as Obsidian writes on Xbox Wire:

"For those who are wondering about Avowed, the team is hard at work making something we're sure fans of our games and the Pillars of Eternity universe are going to love. While we are not showing anything right now, we are looking forward to showing off what we have been working on soon."

Exactly when this "soon" is, is unknown. A reasonable guess would be at the German game show Gamescom in August though.