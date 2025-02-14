Obsidian wants to make it to 100 years as a studio

HQ

RPG developer Obsidian wants to celebrate its 100th anniversary one day. The studio was founded 22 years ago, and so still has 78 years left before it can call itself a century old. The Avowed, Pentiment, and Fallout: New Vegas creator knows this claim sounds lofty, but it has a plan in place.

Speaking at the D.I.C.E. Summit this week (thanks, PC Gamer) Obsidian's VP of operations Marcus Morgan and VP of development Justin Britch outlined how they're going to make it to 100 years. A lot of the strategy involves not overestimating their prospective sales, keeping talent onboard, and staying lean.

Obsidian doesn't want to promise or pin its reputation on huge profits and sales, instead believing that each game will be a "mild success" instead of a genre-defining hit. Rather than make big bets with each release, it appears Obsidian is more than happy with keeping its expectations more limited, so that it doesn't run the risk of crashing and burning should things not go to plan.

