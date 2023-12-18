Obsidian wanted to do an Elder Scrolls spin-off after Fallout: New Vegas

HQ

After the success with Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian Entertainment reportedly offered Bethesda to make a a sequel or even a similar spin-off based on The Elder Scrolls franchise. Unfortunately, Bethesda was not interested in doing this, and nothing ever materialized.

The source behind this claim is the veteran Chris Avellone, who has been involved in dozens of classic RPG's (including Fallout 2 and Fallout: New Vegas). He confirmed the story on X and added that he wanted to "provide more adventures in the setting during the years before the next Bethesda release".

Exactly why Bethesda turned it down is unknown, but rumors says Bethesda didn't appreciate that Fallout: New Vegas was better liked than their own title Fallout 3. Today both Obsidian and Bethesda are fully owned by Microsoft, and the former has said on several occasions that they are still very interested in returning to the Fallout universe, something that hopefully will happen eventually.

How interested would you be in either a Fallout or an Elder Scrolls from Obsidian?

Thanks 80LV.com