Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Outer Worlds

Obsidian shows off The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's portable hybrid console is packed with power and now Obsidian Entertainment has put it to the test.

"We weren't sure it could be done. But then they started coming out with all these games on Nintendo Switch, and we thought, 'Wow, that's great.' And then we saw the proof of concept from the external team who was doing it and we were very, very surprised."

These are the words of Leonard Boyarsky, RPG legend of Interplay, Troika Games and now, Obsidian Entertainment, describing the feelings of Obsidian Entertainment the first time the team saw The Outer Worlds running on Nintendo Switch. The portable version is set to release in exactly one month, and Nintendo just uploaded the first public screenshots of the game in action. Three very different captures were posted to make a first impression in future players.

Asian team Virtuos is handling the port of The Outer Worlds to Nintendo Switch. This is the same team that ported L.A. Noire, Dark Souls: Remastered or Starlink: Battle for Atlas to the hybrid console. We need gameplay footage to check how fluid it runs, what effects are in and out and whatnot. But how do you like those images?

The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds

Related texts

The Outer WorldsScore

The Outer Worlds
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Players who enjoyed Fallout: New Vegas will be blown away by what Obsidian Entertainment has created with this interstellar adventure."



Loading next content