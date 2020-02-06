Obsidian shows off The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch

"We weren't sure it could be done. But then they started coming out with all these games on Nintendo Switch, and we thought, 'Wow, that's great.' And then we saw the proof of concept from the external team who was doing it and we were very, very surprised."

These are the words of Leonard Boyarsky, RPG legend of Interplay, Troika Games and now, Obsidian Entertainment, describing the feelings of Obsidian Entertainment the first time the team saw The Outer Worlds running on Nintendo Switch. The portable version is set to release in exactly one month, and Nintendo just uploaded the first public screenshots of the game in action. Three very different captures were posted to make a first impression in future players.

Asian team Virtuos is handling the port of The Outer Worlds to Nintendo Switch. This is the same team that ported L.A. Noire, Dark Souls: Remastered or Starlink: Battle for Atlas to the hybrid console. We need gameplay footage to check how fluid it runs, what effects are in and out and whatnot. But how do you like those images?