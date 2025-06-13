Obsidian says "We don't set the prices" regarding the $80 price tag on The Outer Worlds 2

HQ

There's been a lot of talk about the fact that The Outer Worlds 2 will cost $80, which is Microsoft's new normal price for its major titles. This has caused many to direct their anger at Obsidian Entertainment, but in an interview with GamesRadar, director Brandon Adler now says that they have nothing to do with it:

"We're a game developer. We love to make games. We don't set the prices for our games. Like, personally, as a game developer, I wish everybody could play my game because that's what I want out of this whole thing. But for the reasons and so like, why the $79.99 price point, you'd have to honestly talk to the Xbox folks."

In other words, Obsidian would love to charge less for their games, but there is a harsh economic reality too, and if you have any concerns about this, you should talk to Microsoft.