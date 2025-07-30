Obsidian reveals huge Grounded 2 Early Access roadmap

HQ

Grounded 2 may have just launched in Early Access, but already Obsidian has given us a great idea of what players can expect in the coming months and beyond.

The roadmap for Grounded 2 was posted to Obsidian's social media, where it outlined major updates for Fall, Winter, Summer, and future plans. The Fall update largely seems focused on AXL, introducing new recipes, an arena, armour, weapons, and more. Winter gives us Steam Deck verification, alongside PlayGrounds, Sour 2.0, PEEP.R 2.0, and cosiness.

New buggies, base defences, and more are set to arrive then, too. Summer focuses on water by the looks of things, allowing for watery bases as well as new watery creatures and buggies. Beyond that, there are a lot of big plans for Grounded 2, and of course sprinkled in throughout the aforementioned updates there will be story content, too. Obsidian doesn't want to spoil that just yet, though, as it has crossed out the main features of upcoming updates with graffiti.

Grounded 2 is out now in Early Access on Xbox Series X/S and PC.