Obsidian Reportedly among studios at risk in Xbox restructuring

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As if we hadn't had enough bad news these past weeks. Now, new reports suggest that Obsidian Entertainment is one of the teams currently at risk of being shut down by Xbox as part of the upcoming restructuring.

The studio, which is behind game series such as Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds, and Avowed, thus joins the already large group of others that have been singled out. Among them are Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Undead Labs, and Arkane, all of which are said to be in a precarious situation.

Exactly which teams will ultimately be affected remains to be seen, but given that Microsoft's fiscal year ended on June 30, it's only a matter of time before we see official announcements.