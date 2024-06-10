Obsidian may have just accidentally revealed Avowed's release date

HQ

Yesterday, we were treated to some more Avowed courtesy of the Xbox Games Showcase. Weirdly enough, even though the game is set to come out this year, we didn't get a release date. The same was true for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

However, it seems that Obsidian might have slipped up here. In a blog post, game director Carrie Patel said the following: "The last few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting. Since we saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct this past January, we've been busy with Avowed getting it ready for release on November 12, 2024. Today, we're thrilled to have revealed our first-ever story trailer at Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and to talk with you more about what we've shared."

In a new version of the post, this reference to the 12th of November has been deleted. So, it seems Xbox isn't quite ready to reveal this date, if it even is the planned date for Avowed, perhaps plans have changed, especially considering Assassin's Creed Shadows launches in early access on that date as well.