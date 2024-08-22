Obsidian have dished about Avowed's endings

HQ

Developer Obsidian have revealed that their upcoming release, Avowed, will feature at least ten different endings, and so whichever one you get will "really [be] the sum total of your choices across the game."

Director Carrie Patel said: "Our ending slides number in the double digits, you can end up with a lot of different combinations of them."

The aforementioned ending slides, in traditional RPG fashion, are highly likely referring to captioned stills which reveal the ultimate fate of the player and key NPCs/factions based upon the choices made in any given playthrough, so it makes sense that there would be a lot of them.

What's interesting to me is the mention of different combinations - the premise that the same overall player character ending could be attained with differing NPC endings seems to suggest a decent level of overarching freedom, which is good for any aspiring RPG.

Avowed is set in the world of Eora, the same fictional world that Pillars of Eternity takes place in, and is confirmed to be similar in length to The Outer Worlds.

Avowed will be released for Xbox on February 18 2025 (and you can watch the full interview with IGN here).