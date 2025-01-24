English
Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment shows some Avowed characters they've made

It seems like they have made some really flexible tools, which offers quite different opportunities to personalize your protagonist...

One game that was completely absent from todays Xbox Developer Direct was Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming Avowed, which premieres in less than four weeks. But that didn't stop the developer Obsidian Entertainment themselves from showing some new stuff.

Via Instagram, they have now posted six examples of characters they created using Avowed's Character Creation menu, which gives you "the opportunity to customize your Godlike character and choose a background that will shape how the world perceives and responds to you". Judging from these creations, there will be plenty of opportunities to craft a unique hero to take on the adventure, complete with several traits that really pop out from the crowd.

Check them all out below. February 18th is the release date for PC and Xbox Series S/X - and Avowed is neatly included with Game Pass.

Avowed

