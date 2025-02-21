Obsidian Entertainment has grown by almost 70% since Microsoft's acquisition

HQ

Just over five years ago, Microsoft regularly bought developers, and had events during which several were confirmed at a time. One of those that joined the club in 2018 was Obsidian Entertainment, which today is considered a very well integrated part of Xbox, and as recently as this week launched the role-playing game Avowed.

Co-founder and studio head Feargus Urquhart has repeatedly spoken positively about the fact that they are Xbox-owned, and in a recent interview on the podcast Unlocked, he now talks about how they have grown thanks to Microsoft's resources (transcribed by Klobrille on Bluesky):

"We were about 170 people at the studio. [Since joining Xbox] not only have we grown the studio to 285 people, we now also have a lot of co-development partners."

They're currently working on The Outer Worlds 2, due for release later this year, but they have more projects in the pipeline, with many hoping they'll return to the Fallout universe again, something they've said they would like to do.