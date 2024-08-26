Obsidian confirms Avowed will not run at 60fps on Xbox X Series X/S

HQ

Surely the terms "30fps" "performance" and "Xbox Series" ring a bell, and with every new release in Microsoft's current generation of consoles we've been faced with the question of whether the game will actually run to certain performance standards. Cases such as Starfield, Redfall and the most recent Forza Motorsport have been criticised for not offering 60fps at launch. And very soon another imminent title will face criticism from users because it has already confirmed that it will also not reach that frame rate per second that should already be a standard: we are talking about Avowed, by Obsidian Entertaiment.

The upcoming title is a "first-person single-player fantasy RPG, I don't know why you need it to run at 60fps," the game's art director Matt Hansen told the Iron Lords podcast. As a single player, the 30fps 'cap' is ideal for both the player and the developers, the developer insists.

It's impossible not to reflect on certain features and components the Xbox Series X offers under the bonnet that we rarely use even in its games, but which drive up the final price of the console.

How do you feel about Avowed not going for 60fps on consoles and defending that position as a design decision?

Thanks, VGC.