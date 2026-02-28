Obsidian co-founder blasts Xbox insider online

HQ

You might have an incredibly optimistic outlook, and believe that the major leadership changes at Xbox could be the start of a new and prosperous era. Maybe they will be, but right now there's also a lot of uncertainty after Sarah Bond and Phil Spencer's departures, which took everyone by surprise. Even Xbox insiders.

Obsidian co-founder, developer and writer Chris Avellone, recently took the chance to blast Xbox insider and reporter Jez Corden online, calling him out for essentially knowing nothing about the leadership changes, and then trying to reassure fans that the next-gen console is still in the works.

"I, Xbox Shill Supreme, was told nothing and am now here to reassure you that nothing is changing despite the changes that have occurred as a result of the current strategy," reads Avellone's tweet (caught by TheGamer), before calling Corden the "champion of disappointment."

When asked by a commenter why he's targeting Corden, Avellone responded by saying "I am allergic to his brand of truth, commonly referred to as lies." He also said that things are "running along just fine in MS world...According to copilot."

It's quite clear to see where Avellone falls on the side of Microsoft's future handling of Xbox. We'll have to wait and see whether his predictions come true in due time.