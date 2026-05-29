Obsidian appears to walk back free Spacer's Choice upgrade for Xbox One and PS4 The Outer Worlds players

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The Outer Worlds has been delisted from many storefronts this week. The game's not gone, though, as players can still purchase the upgraded Spacer's Choice Edition on the platform of their choosing. However, for pre-existing owners, it was promised that the Spacer's Choice Edition would come free for owners of the original game, no matter the platform. Now, we see there are some caveats.

If you bought The Outer Worlds on the Xbox App, Windows Store, on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you'll get the Spacer's Choice Edition free of charge. Simples. However, as explained in a new Twitter/X post from Obsidian, Xbox One and PS4 digital owners will need to have owned both the Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos DLCs in order to be eligible for an upgrade "due to platform limitations with entitlements."

Both of those DLCs are being combined into a lower cost package going forwards, but it may still irritate some players to have to buy two extra DLCs to get an upgrade they thought would be free. If you bought the game physically on either Xbox One or PS4, then Obsidian is working on a way to get you your Spacer's Choice upgrade as well. The Spacer's Choice Edition came with the DLCs, too, so perhaps that's why there are certain limitations on the upgrade on certain platforms.

It's hard to know why without being behind-the-scenes at Obsidian, but considering the promise of a universally free upgrade was made, it's understandable why some fans aren't happy. Also, if you've not yet played The Outer Worlds, you'll only be able to get the Spacer's Choice Edition from now on.