Obsession's Inde Navarrette shows she's a true gamer with reaction to rare copy of Modern Warfare 2

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Before wowing movie audiences around the world with her portrayal of Nikki Freeman (and the insane wish creation often dubbed "Freaky Nikki"), Obsession's Inde Navarrette was destroying lobbies in Call of Duty as a streamer as well as being an actress. Navarrette might not yet have returned to the world of Twitch, but she's clearly still a gamer at heart, as proven by her reaction to a rare copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Millions of copies of the 2009 shooter have been sold, but few of them have been kept in pristine condition. The one gifted to Navarrette (as shown by Fanatics Collect) even came sealed in a plastic protector to ensure its quality. Navarrette's eyes light up when she sees the game, immediately recognising it as an original 2009 copy.

The fan who gifted it to her told her that a similar copy sold online for $1000, but Navarrette doesn't plan on getting rid of her gift anytime soon. It's going to retain its condition, sitting on her shelf.

While seeing someone go crazy for a pristine copy of a near-20-year-old game may look like the dawn of a new age of "collectors," people have been trading rarer games for larger amounts of money for decades. Navarrette's viral reaction may lead to more people being made aware of rare games, but you shouldn't have to worry about scalping and booming prices any more than usual thanks to it.