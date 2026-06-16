Obsession director doesn't want to jump straight into a sequel

HQ

Curry Barker, one of two young filmmakers taking Hollywood by storm this Spring, has a lot of eyes on him right now. After making one of the most profitable movies ever, studios are blowing up his phone with requests for movies, with one studio offering $10 million for Barker to literally make whatever movie he wanted.

The door is very much open for Barker to pick his next steps. His next movie, Anything But Ghosts, has already been shot, and he's also writing a Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot for A24. After that, he'll be moving on, but when asked by The Hollywood Reporter what he wants to do next, Barker said that's the big question.

"Do I want to do an IP movie? Or do I want to do my original? I have an idea for my original, but I have so many ideas for Chainsaw as well. I have a lot to weigh and that's where the stress really comes from. I don't know what to do next," Barker said.

If there's anything that definitely isn't happening right now, though, it's an Obsession sequel. "I don't want to go straight into Obsession 2. I have such a cool idea for it that I won't say. I'm not saying it has to be five, six years from now. But I think people would be just as excited for it if it came a little down the road," Barker explained.

In other interviews, Barker has said he'd love to explore the idea of the One Wish Willow working for other people, and how it could change lives for the better or (probably) worse. Obsession 2 is unlikely to follow the exact storyline as the first movie, considering what happens at the end, but we do know in Barker's follow-up, the ending of Obsession will be mentioned.