Observer's next-gen improvements revealed in new trailer

Bloober Team is a studio on the rise, and over the last few years it has delivered several horror games, including the likes of Blair Witch or Layers of Fear. What's more, the team is currently working on another much-anticipated horror game called The Medium.

But wait, dear reader, for there is more, as the studio is also working on a next-gen version of Observer called Observer System Redux, and if you want to see more of that one, you can do so in the 4K trailer below.

Players can expect new character models, new animations, and ray-tracing when Observer System Redux releases later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.